Forget The 10,000-Hour Rule–How To Really Improve At Any Skill

If you’ve spent any time wondering at what makes people successful, you’ve probably come across ‘the 10,000 Rule,’ popularized by Malcolm Gladwell in Outliers. Put roughly, the rule posits that after 10,000 hours of working at a skill–coding, tweeting, dancing–you’ll become an expert. But research suggests that the rule has a major misconception: to become awesome at a skill, it’s not about quantity of time spent, it’s about quality.

Harvard psychologist and Emotional Intelligence author Daniel Goleman helps us to see why. In his new book Focus: the Hidden Driver of Excellence, he says:

(The 10,000-hour rule is) only half true. If you are a duffer at golf, say, and make the same mistakes every time you try a certain swing or putt, 10,000 hours of practicing that error will not improve your game. You’ll still be a duffer, albeit an older one.

As noted at Brain Pickings, the key, then, is to identify the drivers that actually improve that quality of the time we spend trying to get better–like changing the way we practice, recalibrating our concentration, and making room for recovery. Here’s how to know if you are actually improving at a skill:

Psychologists and productivity nerds obsess over deliberate practice: the kind of practice where you’re pushing right against the boundaries of your ability.

The amateur pianist will sit down and play the songs that are easy for them to succeed at, which makes their practice more fun. The professional however, will work on the parts she’s struggling with, even though there’s way more difficulty involved.

Feedback has been called “the essence of intelligence.” So if we want to be smart about deliberate practice, we need to structure ourselves for feedback. A lot of this depends on the environment: if you’re a ballet dancer, for instance, you can get feedback from a mirror. But where in an office can we find such reflections?

Often it’s in the metrics. If you create content for the web, then you’ve been schooled in responding to the rhythm of pageviews and unique visitors, which provide a quasi-tyrannical force of feedback. Other options are less mechanical: a human who can evaluate your work and point out your spots for improvement is invaluable, be they mentor, sponsor, or coach.