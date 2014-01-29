13 Things You’re Not Outsourcing (But Totally Should)

Chances are you probably don’t do your own taxes, you might even pay someone to mow your lawn or walk your dog while you are at work. But plenty of other tasks can clog your schedule, and keep you from focusing at work or enjoying your downtime at home. Fortunately, a little spare change, deployed strategically, can make a big difference in your life.

Here are 13 things you’re probably not delegating, but should consider getting off your plate*:

Wait, you say–isn’t trolling the Internet one of the major perks of white collar life? It is, but the web is a big place. I constantly need fodder for stories, so I work with someone who scours the web for tidbits I’d find interesting. That way, I only plunge down the rabbit hole when I really want to. If it’s important in your line of work to be well-read, you might consider getting help on that reading. For research or clerical help, generally, you can search at Elance or oDesk, or check if any local universities run job boards.

Building a personal brand is time consuming. While you should respond personally to people you’re getting to know in your networks, you can pay someone else to find interesting content to share. A number of “social media management” businesses (e.g. Ghost Tweeting) can take this on, as can social media savvy sole proprietors.

Sure, that team scrubs down the kitchen weekly. But what about everything else? Christine Hennebury, a writer in Newfoundland, reports that she’s paid friends and acquaintances to take down and box up her Christmas decorations, bring recycled and donated household goods to the right places, re-shelve books, etc. “I have a number of friends who are in college or between jobs so I will often hire them to do these things,” she says. “I think many people may not realize who they know who could use a few extra dollars–coworkers or coworkers’ kids, older children of friends, friends of siblings, that sort of thing.” If you’ve already got a regular babysitter or petsitter, that person might be willing to take on some extra tasks.

Even though I work from home, I have noticed that it is inevitably during the 20 minutes I’m on the phone with someone I’ve been trying to track down all day that the dishwasher repair guy shows up. If you can’t be distracted, find someone else to run interference–or to sit around at your house if you need to be at the office. You can also outsource phone calls that will require a painful quantity of time spent on hold.

Because everyone has to write a bit here and there, most people think they’re pretty good at it. This delusion is responsible for plenty of painful cover letters, industry publication articles, company newsletters and the like. In this era when whatever you write can follow you around online for eternity, it pays to find an underemployed English grad student and make sure your nouns and verbs agree (got a longer project? Mediabistro has a list of freelance editors, mostly with book editing experience).