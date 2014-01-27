Audi Reveals Super Bowl Spot And Snapchat And Twitter Game Plan

He wants a Chihuahua. She wants a Doberman. Ultimately, the couple compromises, mixing both, and the result is the Doberhuahua, a tiny new breed of dog with an oversized head and an aggressive attitude. Soon, everyone has to have one, and the breed is everywhere. But these pups are a menace, wreaking havoc at dog shows and scaring kids on their trikes. One of the dogs even tries to eat poor Sarah McLachlan’s guitar when all she is trying to do is make a PSA promoting understanding and acceptance of the Doberhauhua.

This is the scenario played out in Audi’s Super Bowl XLVIII spot “Doberhuahua” promoting the Audi A3. A teaser was shared online last week, and the entire spot was released online a week in advance of its debut during the game.





“Compromise scares us too,” the spot concludes, turning its focus to Audi’s latest luxury vehicle. “The all-new Audi A3. Designed without compromise.”

While dog-centric spots are common Super Bowl fare, it’s new territory for Audi, which has gone with prom shenanigans and vampires in recent years.

“We look every year to try to find a smart story that really can connect with America. As a premium, luxury brand in the U.S., my goal is to be able to tell a story that all of America can associate with but still holds true to what Audi stands for,” says Loren Angelo, director of marketing for Audi of America. “When we looked at what we had this year, our new Audi A3 introduction, we had a car that has the engineering of Audi at an entry-level premium price-point. There are no compromises that come with this car–no compromises in its design, the interior or the engineering. So that was the foundation of this idea–no compromises.”





Compromise can be good, of course. But Audi and its agency Venables Bell & Partners sought to find a situation involving compromise that just doesn’t work out so well, and that’s how dogs–and our obsession with concocting new breeds–came into the picture.