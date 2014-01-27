This 10-Second Animation Will Lift Your Mood On The Wings Of A Grasshopper

Animator Wayne Unten, has lent his talents to kid flick powerhouses Frozen, Tangled and Wreck-It-Ralph. His latest tale of hair-raising adventure, inspired by an iPhone video he took during a playground outing with his kids, is shorter and simpler than those two-hour epics, but it’s no less delightful. It’s called The Golden Age of Insect Aviation: The Great Grasshoppers and it will whisk away the Monday doldrums.