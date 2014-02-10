Sidekicks Take the Spotlight

Commissioner Gordon “He’s an honest, incorruptible man in a sea of corruption. In essence, he’s the mere mortal version of Batman himself. Only someone really headstrong could stand such a solitary and lonely existence.” — Christian Alzmann , VFX artdirector, Industrial Light & Magic

“Even if the Roadrunner was the hero, the Coyote was the main character. Certainly a persistent, inventive loser like the Coyote must have a story

to be told.”

—Adam Valdez, VFX supervisor and animation director, Moving Picture Company

“She’s a prizewinning journalist who fights for truth and justice in her own right. With the female audience still underserved, a film featuring a woman who can keep even Superman in check feels very ‘now’s the time.’ ”

—Conrad Montgomery, director, current series, Cartoon Network