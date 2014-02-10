Cooking Up Pots of Gold

Debuted: 1970

Price: $2.89 in most locations, the same as a large shake.

Success: A key part of McDonald’s seasonal strategy, it remains less well known than its cousin the McRib.

Green bagels

Debuted: 1997

Price:Varies by location; the same price as other bagels.

Success:Rival Einstein Bros. trade­marked a green bagel in 1998, but Bruegger’s still sells its own version.

Irish ‘Ritas

Debuted: 2010

Price: $6, the same as a Long Island Iced Tea.

Success: The seasonal cocktail helps TGI Fridays further capitalize on its preexisting popularity as a St. Paddy’s Day spot.

Mint Oreo doughnuts