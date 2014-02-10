advertisement
Cooking Up Pots of Gold

[Image: Flickr user Toby Oxborrow]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

1. McDonald’s

Shamrock Shake

Debuted: 1970
Price: $2.89 in most locations, the same as a large shake.
Success: A key part of McDonald’s seasonal strategy, it remains less well known than its cousin the McRib.

2. Bruegger’s Bagels

Green bagels

Debuted: 1997
Price:Varies by location; the same price as other bagels.
Success:Rival Einstein Bros. trade­marked a green bagel in 1998, but Bruegger’s still sells its own version.

3. TGI Fridays

Irish ‘Ritas

Debuted: 2010
Price: $6, the same as a Long Island Iced Tea.
Success: The seasonal cocktail helps TGI Fridays further capitalize on its preexisting popularity as a St. Paddy’s Day spot.

4. Dunkin’ Donuts

Mint Oreo doughnuts

Debuted: 2014
Price: 99¢ in most locations, the same as a regular doughnut.
Success: Its fate is uncertain as DD moves into West Coast markets and has to adjust for regional tastes.

