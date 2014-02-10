Cooking Up Pots of Gold

1. McDonald’s
Shamrock Shake
Debuted: 1970
Price: $2.89 in most locations, the same as a large shake.
Success: A key part of McDonald’s seasonal strategy, it remains less well known than its cousin the McRib.
2. Bruegger’s Bagels
Green bagels
Debuted: 1997
Price:Varies by location; the same price as other bagels.
Success:Rival Einstein Bros. trademarked a green bagel in 1998, but Bruegger’s still sells its own version.
3. TGI Fridays
Irish ‘Ritas
Debuted: 2010
Price: $6, the same as a Long Island Iced Tea.
Success: The seasonal cocktail helps TGI Fridays further capitalize on its preexisting popularity as a St. Paddy’s Day spot.
4. Dunkin’ Donuts
Mint Oreo doughnuts
Debuted: 2014
Price: 99¢ in most locations, the same as a regular doughnut.
Success: Its fate is uncertain as DD moves into West Coast markets and has to adjust for regional tastes.