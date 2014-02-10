advertisement
Spring Cleaning–With Tech!

[Illustration by Sergio Membrillas]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Homejoy
Find a maid based on your location and cleaning needs–and pay only $20 an hour for his services.

JustDelete.Me

Clean up your Internet life via JustDelete.Me’s collection of “unsubscribe” links.

Closet

Sort your clothes, put together tomorrow’s outfit, and–most important–catalog ensembles, so you can avoid wearing the same one twice. See your entire wardrobe at a glance–just like in a real closet.

Snapheal

Scrub your photos of everything from distracting backgrounds to blemishes on your forehead.

Happathon

Incentivize happiness with this app that suggests rewarding activities.

