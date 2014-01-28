This Pixelated Chair Is Made From Sugar, Sake, And Plaster

From a distance, the 3-D printed Degenerate Chair–made from a mixture of sugar, sake, and plaster–looks a little like something you might find growing in a forest. Up close, though, it’s suddenly possible to see the 3 billion pixels that make up the design.

London-based architect and designer Daniel Widrig modeled the stool using the same techniques that video game designers and animators use to create realistic objects on the screen; three-dimensional pixels, or “voxels,” are baked together to make a high-resolution surface.





“We like the idea of fluid, almost natural formations in contrast to more technical, man-made structures,” Widrig says. “The pixelation was just the most powerful option in regards to this idea.”

The detailed design also relates to the Widrig’s other work in building design. “The chair, with its intricate structural features and almost cathedral or dome-like space underneath, features quite a few of the ideas we are currently exploring,” he says.

The chair ended up in sugar and sake partly by chance. Widrig had lined up an industrial 3-D printer to manufacture the object using a stereolithography printing process, but then the printer pulled out of the project. Widrig started experimenting with a DIY recipe that mixes sugar with plaster and binds everything with sake.

After some tweaking–since the original recipe turned out parts that were a little too fragile and rough–Widrig and his team created a mixture that would work for the project. They were also able to print the chair on a smaller, personal-size 3-D printer by making the stool in pieces.





The resulting chair is strong enough to use as a regular piece of furniture, despite the intricate detail. As far as the designers know, it’s the first time something functional of this size has been printed with these materials.