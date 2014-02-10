The Recommender

Digital Ocean: “I host all my Meatspace-related stuff on here. It’s a cloud-computing provider that’s both affordable and fast–a great combination for developers who love hacking.”

Garmin Forerunner 210: “I currently use it for tracking my street runs, trail runs, and hiking. It’s a great device that has never let me down!”

Director of product outreach

Temboo

Augment: “It’s an augmented-reality app that lets you view and manipulate virtual objects in real environments using your phone’s camera. You have to see it to believe it.”

Litographs: “I love their shirts with vivid designs created from a book’s entire text. For each item they sell, they donate a book through the International Book Bank.”

Vice president

Design and UX, The Huffington Post

Bolivar Weekend Bag: “These Restrepo leather bags are made by an American couple living in Bogotá and look like they could be a part of Indiana Jones’s arsenal.”

Jot Script Evernote Stylus: “I’m digging this lightweight stylus for sketching on my iPad. It hasn’t quite yet replaced a pen and Mole­skine, but for drawing wireframes, I’m finding that it’s beating the dry-erase board.”