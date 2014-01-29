3 Ways To Tell Better Stories And Make People Care

Many, many years ago, fresh out of college and working at my first job at a national magazine, I was tasked with writing a short bio for one of our monthly contributors.

I completely tanked. It was returned to me by my editor, covered in red ink, needing to be rewritten. I edited it and tanked again. By the time the bio was approved, the editor had practically written it for me. Now, many bios, press releases and articles later, I know what I wish I knew then:

Good storytelling leads to great writing. And good stories, and the people behind them, sell. Stories move your customer, create loyal followers, and hook your audience to pledge their allegiance to your brand.

Here, three tips to get your stories headed in the right direction:

Have you ever read a corporate website that is so dry and factual it nearly puts you to sleep? Conversely, have you read an “About Us” page that was so painstakingly detailed (“It started when I was born in a small town…, In college I studied…, then, 10 years after that project, we decided to…,”) that you’re utterly confused by the second paragraph?

Streamlined relatability means you get to the point while touching on human nature.

Be succinct, but still incorporate real narratives into your stories. Accomplish something unimaginable? Overcame an impossible hardship? Overjoyed to find your passion? Tell us about it. These are evergreen ideas and emotions that will always resonate.

Do this now: Challenge yourself to tell your anecdotes in two to three sentences to stay on course.