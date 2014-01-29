How To Harness The Creative Power Of Introverts At Work

What do Albert Einstein, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Mahatma Gandhi, Eleanor Roosevelt, Charles Darwin, J.K. Rowling, and Rosa Parks have in common? They are all people who made an impact on their world. They are also introverts.

In previous centuries our culture valued quiet integrity and introspection. However, in today’s culture the emphasis on personality and striving to be noticed has propelled the extroverted personalities to be valued. That person speaks fast, loud, and a lot. They think while they are speaking. The introvert, who articulates her ideas in her mind before speaking, is quiet and reserved, has been pushed to the background.

As a result, it is not always the person with the best, most creative ideas that is heard, but the loudest. The result of this has been a loss of ideas and capabilities of some of the finest thinkers in organizations. That is a huge waste of talent that companies can ill afford to lose. Of course an organization will work best if it can harness the best of all employees, both extroverts and introverts.

One of the common misconceptions regarding introverts is that they are shy and extroverts are outgoing. Those traits are only the outward actions and appearances that we observe between the two groups. Carl Jung, who made the terms extravert and introvert popular, claimed that the difference between them was how they gained energy.

Introverts gained energy from spending time alone. When around others for too long they find their energy drained. They are not necessarily shy or withdrawn, they just need to get away to recharge themselves. Extroverts, on the other hand gain energy from others and find their energy being drained when they have to spend time alone.

The other important finding that came from Carl Jung was that introversion/extroversion are extremes on opposite ends of the scale and most people fall somewhere between the two. In fact he had this to say about the two extremes.

“There is no such thing as a pure introvert or extrovert. Such a person would be in the lunatic asylum.”

Psychologist Hans Eysenck claimed that the different levels of arousal resulted in the difference between introverts and extroverts. He proposed that introverts are aroused quicker and extroverts need more stimulation to be aroused. This explains why introverts can become overstimulated and need to get away and recharge. Finding it harder to become stimulated, extroverts need to work harder by putting themselves in situations with others, creating novelty, adventure, and change in their lives.