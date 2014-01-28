Relax, Being Anxious Makes You A Good Leader

Freedom of choice is a beautiful thing, but it also breeds anxiety. What if you choose wrong? What if you screw up? Often it’s the case that there isn’t such a thing as choosing “right” or “wrong,” so much as choosing what feels best given your circumstances. That doesn’t make decision making any easier.

Without anxiety, little would be accomplished

Case in point: I was a lot less anxious when I had an office job. I wasn’t nearly as happy as I am with the freedom of running my own writing and editing business, but I was swaddled in stability. The paychecks arrived like clockwork and I usually didn’t have to decide how to spend my day–the job dictated itself. But autonomy is not only liberating; some days, it’s downright terrifying.

Enter: anxiety.

We live in an over-anxious world–gadgets buzzing and flashing in our faces at all hours of the day, reminding us what needs to be done. Anxiety is the most common mental illness in the country, trumping even depression, with one in seven Americans suffering from some form of anxiety, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Anxious people tend to be more attuned to other people’s emotions and social signals.

My Age of Anxiety a new book by Scott Stossel, editor of the Atlantic, explores our complex understanding of anxiety–where it comes from and why–braided into Stossel’s personal struggles with anxiety over the years.

Among the conclusions Stossel draws in the book, is the idea that anxiety can equip you to be a good leader. Stossel’s reasoning: “Anxious people, because they are vigilantly scanning the environment for threats, tend to be more attuned than adrenaline junkies to other people’s emotions and social signals.”

Anxiety manifests itself in countless ways, caused both by genetics and environmental factors, but it’s safe to say that broken down, it is a combination of anticipation and fear–the sense of things going horribly wrong and having no control over them.