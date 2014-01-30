How To Land A Job Before It Gets Posted

How does such surreptitious serendipity happen?

Because there’s a “hidden startup job market,” Gannon says. From what we can surmise, this is the result of two conflating factors: friends hiring friends is the norm and the roles within startups are constantly emerging. The hustling jobseeker, then, finds ways to get close to those rapidly growing companies.

To do that, we’ll need to follow Gannon’s advice on how to get the scoop get in good with the folks that are getting big.

Hiring people costs money. Startups don’t have much–unless they’re flush from a fresh round of financing. As Gannon says, if you spot a startup that’s raised money you can safely assume that they’re going to be bringing people aboard.

But knowing who’s getting money doesn’t require you to be tethered to every tech blog (though you should be to Fast Company, natch) looking to find who landed a Series A. Like many endeavors, you can automate that labor away: Gannon’s set up a Twitter bot and an RSS feed to round up the news in funding. Which you can subsequently jump on.

As we said above, people hire people they know. The task, then, is knowing the right people. We don’t need to call it “networking“; let’s go with “relationship building.”