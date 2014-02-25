What Can We Learn From How The Last Tech Boom Affected Inequality?

The long-simmering tension between the increasing opulence of San Francisco’s tech elite and, well, everybody else, reached an apex last month. Protesters blocked the driveway of a high-level Google employee, and, after a three-hour hearing, San Francisco’s transportation agency agreed to impose fees on the contentious company shuttles using public bus stops .

At issue in the ongoing bus stop debate is how much private companies can use public resources without investing wholeheartedly in the communities in which they live. But the protests also overshadowed a significant bit of good news about San Francisco’s sense of social justice.

Employers reported improved work performance, improved customer service, fewer grievances, fewer conflicts at work.

In the late 1990s tech boom, San Francisco became one of the first cities in the country to aggressively pursue a series of mandates that bettered conditions for low-wage workers. San Francisco raised the minimum wage, extended paid sick leave, and expanded access to health care for the poor. At each step, industry protested, arguing that the laws would negatively affect employment. But a new book authored by three researchers at the University of California-Berkeley’s Labor Center proves the opposite.

Raising the minimum wage worked, the authors of the book say, and no, it didn’t negatively affect employment or compensation. San Francisco, in fact, may be one of the best model scenarios out there for other cities looking to augment conditions for workers while encouraging economic growth.

“If we look at what’s happened in the U.S. as a whole in the last decade, wages for people in the bottom 10% first stagnated, then declined with the Great Recession. In San Francisco, they rose when the policies were put in place, then stayed higher,” explains Ken Jacobs, chair of the Labor Center and co-author of When Mandates Work: Raising Labor Standards at the Local Level.

“As an important note, each time one of the laws was proposed it was termed a ‘job killer,’ and each time the results were the opposite,” Jacobs says. “So in the face of growing inequality, the laws have helped a number of people hardest hit by the changing economy by raising real wages and expanding real benefits.”

San Francisco’s growing innovation sector meant more prosperity, the book explains, but it also brought increasing inequality. The rich were getting richer, and the poor poorer–until the city got proactive about addressing the problem.