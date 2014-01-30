Can This New Startup End The Organ Donor Shortage Forever?

Organ donors are hard to come by. In the U.S., 18 people die waiting for organ donations every day. Part of the reason is that only 40% of Americans are registered as organ donors, but it’s also because of the byzantine organ donation system. Greg Segal has had a lot of time to think about the failings of this system. For five years, his father waited to receive an organ transplant, which he ultimately received. His father survived the waiting period, but he believed the process shouldn’t have taken so long.

“I was obviously passionate while he was sick, but passionate with blinders on. I was focused on taking care of him,” says Segal.

Last year, Segal, a former venture capitalist, teamed up with Jenna Arnold to create ORGANIZE, an organization aiming to dramatically increase the number of organ donors in the U.S. and create the first central organ donation registry.

“There was a moment of real epiphany when we looked at the variables and said ‘We can make a real change and solve this problem in our lifetime,” says Arnold, who previously founded the firm Press Play Productions. Segal and Arnold believe that a streamlined organ donation system combined with effective marketing could eliminate the organ shortage entirely. “We want to put ourselves out of business in five years,” explains Arnold.

Segal adds: “Organ donation to me is a business problem with a public health outcome. I know how to cure someone who needs a heart transplant: get them a heart.”





ORGANIZE’s goal of fixing the organ donation crisis requires a methodical state by state approach. There are 52 organ donation registries throughout the country, and they don’t work with each other. When the registry system was set up in the 1960s, people didn’t move from state to state as much as they do now. It was logical at the time to house registration at the DMV, since it’s the only government building that most Americans pass through at one time or another.

But now? If you have a New Jersey driver’s license and you die in California, someone has to figure out that you’re from New Jersey, coordinate with the local registry, and ensure that they have your real name at the ready (Jenna’s real name is Jennifer, for example). That’s why ORGANIZE’s cloud-based central organ donation registry–currently in the works–is such a big deal.