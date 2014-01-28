The Banker\Hairdresser

I recently sat next to a man on a flight who was a banker. Oh, and he was a hairdresser too.

“You see,” he explained. “I own my own bank, but I still cut hair. I do each one for different reasons: banking for money and hairdressing for creativity and enjoyment.”

Talk about showing up differently.

The exchange reminded me of a commercial I can’t seem to get out of my conscience. This 30-second Prudential spot has me obsessing about the question it poses to passersby: “If you could get paid to do something you really love, what would you do?”

That’s a weighty question, implying that, chances are, what we’d choose to get paid for would be radically different than what most of us are currently doing. People’s answers in the commercial include “yoga instructor,” “pie maker,” “pilot.” Interestingly, doctor, lawyer or even, PR executive weren’t mentioned.

I believe that the opportunity to marry what we love into our daily lives makes us better at whatever we may be doing in our daily jobs. In other words, the fact that my financially astute seatmate is also able to express his flair for hair makes him a better – and happier – banker.

In a recent New York Times article called A Formula for Happiness, writer Arthur C. Brooks states, “Work can bring happiness by marrying our passions to our skills, empowering us to create value in our lives and in the lives of others… If you can discern your own project and discover the true currency you value, you’ll be earning your success. You will have found the secret to happiness through your work.”