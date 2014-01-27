Tegan And Sara Team With The Lonely Island For “The Lego Movie” Theme

In a move perhaps not seen since 1986’s animated Transformers: The Movie commissioned Weird Al Yankovic’s “Dare To Be Stupid” as its theme, The Lego Movie has tapped a joke artist to write the theme song for a major motion picture: In this case, it’s Weird Al’s spiritual heirs, The Lonely Island, who’ve teamed and Sara to deliver “Everything Is Awesome.”

The song is a charming, upbeat number in which Tegan and Sara bring their ’80s-style dance-party aesthetic to the backing track and the chorus, while the jokester rappers in The Lonely Island drop rhymes like, “I feel more awesome than an awesome possum / dip my body in chocolate frosting” and “blue skies, bouncy springs / we just named a few awesome things” as they boast about the awesomeness of everything. It’s the sort of song that’s probably destined to be the favorite song of every eight-year-old who comes out of The Lego Movie inspired by the heroics of Parks and Recreation star Chris Pratt‘s Lego everyman lead character–and encouraging little kids to see the awesomeness of everything is very much in the wheelhouse of The Lonely Island and Tegan and Sara.