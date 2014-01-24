The Weird, Hyper-Incentivized World Of “Bug Bounties”

When Brazilian computer security expert Reginald Silva found a security hole in Facebook’s servers, he quickly let the company know. And Facebook didn’t just thank him–the social networking giant paid him a $33,500 reward, what the company said in a blog post is the largest single payout yet in its ongoing bug bounty program.

Bug bounties–rewards offered to anyone who finds critical defects in software–have existed at least since 1995, when Netscape cash prizes to anyone finding “significant security bugs” in Netscape Navigator 2.0. Mozilla, Netscape’s successors in the browser wars, announced its own bounty program for Firefox and other products in 2004.

And since then, companies including AT&T, Etsy, Facebook, Google, Samsung, and Yahoo have all launched formal programs to offer cash rewards and public recognition for bug finders, according to a list maintained at BugSheet.com. Bug bounties help motivate hackers to disclose bugs responsibly rather than sell security holes on the black market, advocates say.

“Over the last two years, the Facebook Security Team has rolled out a successful whitehat program, paying researchers well in excess of 1 million dollars for helping us make our site more secure,” wrote Facebook chief security officer Joe Sullivan in a post in August.

Facebook security engineer Collin Greene advises companies interested in starting a bug bounty program to be prepared to respond to bug reports quickly.

“Also, don’t underestimate the workload,” he says via email. “We received over 16,000 submissions in 2013, and each one was reviewed in depth by a security engineer. It’s a lot of work, but it can also be incredibly rewarding if done well.”

Researchers from the University of California at Berkeley who studied rewards offered by Mozilla and Google for bugs in Firefox and Chrome found in a paper presented last year that bug bounties can be more cost-effective than hiring security consultants to stamp out vulnerabilities.