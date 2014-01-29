The Link Between Viral Content And Emotional Intelligence

If you wanted to land a gig as a film writer for BuzzFeed, you’d have to a few expected traits: experience as critic, a love of entertainment, and a “proven ability to get viral traffic.” Another requirement: high emotional intelligence.

What’s the link? As founder Jonah Peretti said when he hired Doree Shafrir from Rolling Stone back in 2012, she was “ahead of her time writing stories with the emotional intelligence and social impact that has now become the currency of the social web.”

The Wall Street Journal profiled Neetzan Zimmerman, a former Gawker writer who pulled in 30 million pageviews a month. His best qualification: “he understands the emotions that might compel a human being to click on something online,” in the words of Farhad Manjoo. That traffic generation garnered much in the way of attention: Zimmerman left Gawker for a yet-to-be-named startup.

A few sample headlines:

Black Gay Dads Post Adorable Photo of Daughters, Get Bashed with Hate

Texting Driver Learns Too Late Why That’s a Terrible, Terrible Idea

Woman with ‘World’s Most Instagrammed Ass’ Gives Rare Video Interview

Zimmerman provides a compelling case study in our Internet compulsions: we like the adorable and outrageous, the self-righteous come-uppance, and, clearly, we’re not above butts.

A few scholars have gone through the trouble of codifying the way we share now, namely University of Pennsylvania professors Katherine Milkman and Jonah Berger, who have teased apart shareability into six snackable steps:

Social Currency: We share things that make us look good (even if that means pictures of our cat).

Triggers: Easily memorable information means it’s top of mind and tip of the tongue.

Emotion: When we care, we share.

Public: Built to show, built to grow.

Practical Value: News people can use.

Stories: People are inherent storytellers, and all great brands also learn to tell stories. Information travels under the guise of idle chatter.

Traffic kings … demonstrate a remarkable degree of empathy: they’ve internalized how others internalized things.

To dig deeper into these half-dozen keys to writing for shareability, page through our extensive excerpts of Contagious: here, here, here, and here. For some healthy skepticism, read economics blogger Rob Horning. What we’re interested in is why emotional intelligence matters.