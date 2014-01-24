How Facebook’s Mobile Ad Network Could (Finally) Upend A Backwards Industry

Facebook has never been a company lacking in foolish ambition–witness Facebook Home , Beacon, Places, and other monumental undertakings. But Facebook has shown restraint in one area: opening up its rich demographic data to third-party publishers.

Instead, Facebook has focused on assembling a proprietary advertising tech stack to optimize News Feed, and the sponsored content in it. Wall Street likes that, but now investors are asking if Facebook can monetize its data even more without compromising user experience and user trust. And that means creating an ad network of its own.

If investors are ready, app developers are too. “I don’t know any mobile developer for whom advertising has been a sustainable source of revenue,” says Amanda Moskowitz, founder and head of the NYC Mobile Forum.

Back in 2012, data suggested that the mismatch between mobile usage and advertising spend represented a $16 billion opportunity in the U.S. alone. Since then, mobile usage has continued to explode: For Facebook, monthly active users who accessed the platform only through mobile doubled from 2012 to 2013, reaching as high as 254 million in September 2013, according to the company’s latest quarterly filing.

Facebook has been assembling the building blocks in fits and starts since June 2012, when it first ran ad units in partnership with Zynga alongside FarmVille and other games.

Then, in September 2012, Facebook began testing an advertising network. The pilot added a layer of demographic targeting based on Facebook user data to a network of existing mobile exchanges, delivering banner and interstitial ads on iOS and Android apps, as well as mobile websites.

But three months later, Facebook tapped the brakes. According to a company statement, the pilot was a success, but not a short-term priority: “While the results we have seen and the feedback from partners has been positive, our focus is on scaling ads in mobile news feed before ads off of Facebook. We have learned a lot from this test that will be useful in the future.”