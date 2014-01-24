Computational Fashion Design And How Will It Make Us All Look Awesome

Francis Bitoni, the mind behind Dita Von Teese’s curve-hugging 3-D-printed dress, recently teamed up with Lagoa and MakerBot to host a 10-day workshop on the emerging field of 3-D garment design. Designers from every industry gathered at the Metropolitan Exchange to collaborate with Francis on his next creation.

Computational design is the newest trend slowly penetrating the fashion industry and high-powered rendering engines and MakerBots are the new pins and needles of couture. Learning it means learning a new set of four tools:

Along with this new set of tools comes a vocabulary that sounds as though it’s been “extruded” from a Neal Stephenson novel. Luckily, we’re here to get you acquainted with computational design lingo and have you 3-D printing in no time with our main takeaways from the workshop. Here’s our crash course.





Maya is used for generating designs from polygons. A polygon mesh is a 3-D image comprised of vertices, edges, and faces. The faces are generally made up of triangles, quadrilaterals, or other simple convex polygons which result in a delicate tessellation. A polygon mesh can only generate curvature with a series of vertices.

As seen above, we were able to design dresses to be printed in Maya. Creating curves with polygons requires a different approach to design than when sketching by hand.

Rhino (below) is for generating designs from NURBS. Nurbs (also known as Non-Uniform Rational B-Splines) allow for a designer to draw curvature and surfaces accurately by creating 2-D lines, circles, arcs, or curves mathematically. This makes for generous flexibility in generating a printable model as the geometry can be altered precisely.