8 Of The Strangest Interview Questions Job Candidates Have Asked

If you’ve ever squirmed in an interview when your potential boss asks “If you were a box of cereal, what would you be and why?” then you know that some businesses are transforming the interview process as they seek to get past the well-rehearsed answers.

But hiring managers don’t have a monopoly on catching someone off guard. Not all interviewees are on their best behavior.

These brave current and former hiring managers are opening up to share the most eye-popping questions job candidates have asked them.

When Ron Culp called his interviewee’s name at the Chicago office of public relations firm Ketchum, two women stood up. Now head of the PR and advertising master’s program the DePaul University, he recalls being confused until the younger woman held out her hand and introduced herself–and then introduced her mother.

Mom asked if she could attend the interview, too, because her daughter was shy and might forget some things. Culp declined, suggesting that the mother go grab a cup of coffee at Starbucks or head over to nearby Macy’s for some shopping for an hour, “even though I had a feeling the interview wouldn’t be that long,” he says.

Kari Warberg Block, founder and CEO of Bismarck, North Dakota-based natural rodent repellent maker Earth-Kind was interviewing someone who’d worked successfully for the company for a couple of years, so she thought it was just a formality. The part-time employee was finishing up his master’s degree and wanted to take on a leadership role at Earth-Kind. During the interview, he asked Block, “Could you not pay me a living wage?” Surprised, she asked him why and replied, “Well, I’m going through a divorce and anything I make will just go to my ex,” she recalls. He didn’t work for the company in any capacity after that, she says.

Tom Gimbel, president and CEO of LaSalle Network, a Chicago-based staffing and recruitment firm, sent a candidate for an interview at a client’s office. One of the perks was that lunch was delivered every day for employees. The candidate asked if he could stay for lunch. “The client thought he was joking and laughed. But the candidate said, ‘No, really. Can I stay for lunch?’” Gimbel says. Gimbel has also had candidates show up drunk and one even wore a Snuggie to interview with his firm because she was cold.