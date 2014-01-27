BBC Radio 1’s “Head Of Visualization” On How To Get To A Million YouTube Followers

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a young person who asks for an analog radio for Christmas,” admits Joe Harland, with wry British understatement. Harland works for BBC Radio 1 as its “head of visualization.” If that sounds like something of an oxymoron for a radio station, well, that’s sort of the point.

Though BBC Radio 1–a station launched in 1967 in response to the rock and roll pirate radio stations that sprung up–still has an audience of 11 million, “listening hours are going down,” Harland acknowledges. And as radio faces the contraction–and distraction–of its traditional audience, it’s Harland’s job to find novel ways to engage listeners and attract new ones. In part, he does that by thinking of listeners as viewers.

Because increasingly, as Harland’s example shows, radio is something you watch.

Last March, BBC Radio 1 had around 100,000 subscribers to its YouTube channel. Harland made it known around the office that he would grow a kind of protest beard until the YouTube channel earned its millionth user. Over the months, his beard grew to Biblical proportions. “It will tickle and assault you in the night,” he says to anyone thinking of growing out their own facial hair unrestrainedly. “You’ll have to go shopping for particular types of beard wax, and drink through a straw.”

But last Sunday, the torture ended–the YouTube channel earned its millionth viewer, and BBC Radio 1’s future in a digital age was fortified.

How did he do it? And what–beyond questionable grooming strategies–should you bear in mind when trying to build a YouTube presence of your own? We caught up with Harland for a few dos and don’ts.

“I’ve never met anybody who said, ‘I’m gonna create a viral hit!’–and then did,” muses Harland. “If people try to make a viral hit, it’s hard to stop that from smelling like marketing, and the moment an audience smells marketing on a video, you’ll struggle.”