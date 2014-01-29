Introducing Fast Company’s Most Creative People In Business 1000

Today Fast Company launches the Most Creative People in Business 1000 , a new resource that defines an influential, diverse group of modern Renaissance men and women across the economy and around the globe. This is more than just a list: It is a rising community, an explosion of creative inspiration, the spur for so much breaking news across the quickly changing industries that Fast Company covers.

We have developed a special section dedicated to the MCP 1000 on FastCompany.com which will provide in-depth news coverage about what’s coming next from these business leaders and their enterprises. Readers can learn who is trending, who has an exciting new project on tap, and how various members of the group are working together. We’ve created profile pages for each MCP 1000 honoree. These include biographical information, social streams, and an archive of Fast Company articles in which they are mentioned. Throughout the site, we’ve created pop-up versions of these profiles, wherever MCP 1000 names occur.

In 2009, Fast Company introduced an annual list of the 100 Most Creative People in Business. We called it a “snapshot of the range and depth of creativity across our business landscape.” Each year since, we have presented an all-new list of 100; previous honorees can’t repeat, and we exclude anyone previously profiled in the print magazine.

With the Most Creative People 1000, we are bringing all of these highly accomplished, dynamic individuals together in one group, along with hand-selected subjects of Fast Company features. All were chosen by Fast Company’s editors, according to our proprietary methodology. These are the people behind the world-changing, inspiring and, yes, even whimsical, ideas that are moving business in new directions today.

Here’s what this means for you: direct access to breaking news; intimate profiles you won’t see anywhere else; exclusive videos; unprecedented polling results from the most creative people in the world–and more. You can follow it all, and follow them, via the hashtag #MCP1000.

We will add a new class of honorees each year when we unveil our annual 100 Most Creative People of the Year–that special report will continue. We reserve the right to add others to the MCP 1000 (and, occasionally, to delete some). Creativity never stops, and the MCP 1000 will evolve to reflect all the great new ideas and the people behind them.

