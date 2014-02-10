Twelve innovation lessons for 2014

Remember when operating a “green” business was either a gimmick or a promise (or both)? No more. Today, energy efficiency, alternative fuels, and recycling are core advantages for successful enterprises. Brazil’s Braskem (No. 41), a $19 billion petrochemical giant, uses sugarcane rather than oil to create in-demand plastics. Levi Strauss (No. 30) produces more than 10% of its clothing with recycled materials, on its way to 100%. Companies such as FedEx and Coca-Cola are converting their truck fleets to hybrids, with the help of XL Hybrids (No. 35). You don’t have to own a Tesla (No. 20) to see the impact.