Willingly Accept Constraints: How Rules Can Actually Make You More Creative

Design is often acknowledged as an independent and free-spirited world where the mind can do amazing things in a space without limits, a place where creatives can develop new and original ideas from nothing. The phrase “creative freedom” is usually thought to be music to a designer’s ear, and empowers the thought process, enabling the designer to consider all possibilities in an open landscape. It can be widely assumed that innovators embrace the unknown and do their best work when the limits are boundless and the potential wide open. People often think the greatest innovations come from a special place where a brilliant mind, or minds, working free from constraints suddenly achieves an aha moment and—poof—out comes a new invention. Certainly we can name many of the great design innovations that have resulted from this process. Or can we? Did Thomas Edison work this way? Maybe Charles and Ray Eames? Actually, they did not. As counterintuitive as it might seem, innovation comes from a world of paradox—a world where it is constraint that sparks the genius of the designer, where the pressure of limits and demands provides a combustible combination of direction and inspiration. Take for example the Eames’ classic Powers of Ten movie, which in 15 minutes describes the relative size of all things in the known universe. It demonstrates the infinite inspiration that can be drawn from reviewing our universe with the lens of increasing and decreasing powers of 10. The constraint (or construct) of this telescoping perspective makes this remarkable movie and design achievement possible. Charles willingly accepted the constraints.





Eames was known to call constraints “liberating.” Yahoo

CEO Marissa Mayer agrees; writing for a business journal

recently she concluded, “Constraints shape and focus problems,

and provide clear challenges to overcome as well as

inspiration. Creativity loves constraints, but they must be balanced

with a healthy disregard for the impossible.”

Herman Miller has developed and follows a set of 10

tenets for design that it believes increases innovation. The

lasting success of Herman Miller suggests that great innovation

comes from the tension between a well-developed

set of constraints and the limitless creative mind. In fact,

designers not under the Herman Miller umbrella also believe

that design constraints provided by the company improve

results. In 1977, Nicholas Grimshaw, an architect, discussed

the recently completed Herman Miller manufacturing facility

in Bath, England. According to him, the excellence of

the facility could never have been achieved without the

poetry and constraints in the design brief provided to him by

Herman Miller. The building was recognized by the Financial

Times as the best industrial building of the year. Frank Lloyd

Wright, one of the world’s greatest architects, also observed

this phenomenon at work in the world: “Man built most nobly

when limitations were at their greatest.”

In the last decade we have seen Samsung push its

design and innovation to new heights. Its new design campus

in Korea is a major capital investment in the belief in

design and its relationship to innovation. The company did

not make these improvements in a vacuum. Samsung has

imposed constraints on itself in the form of design criteria:

that design and innovation should be simple and intuitive,

efficient and long-lasting, and adaptive and engaging. IBM

also innovates within a self-imposed structure of constraints

used to drive design. The company considers it

“a framework for the freedom to act.” Virgin Atlantic does

not have a specific design process, but it has instituted a

structure to ensure that the constraints of time and budget

are always met.

Constraints do not have to be obstacles, but can in fact provide a

launching pad for creative thought and direction. It is as much about

one’s attitude toward the things that seem restrictive as

the restrictions themselves. If seen as obstacles or innovation

killers, then the designer’s mind will most likely feel

restricted, blocking the flow of creative ideas. If embraced

as guidelines and unique challenges to provide focused

inspiration, the designer’s mind will remain open. Eames

knew this: “I don’t remember being forced to accept compromises,

but I’ve willingly accepted constraints.”





For example, Crown, the award-winning forklift manufacturer, leads

the industry through a commitment to design innovation. It

does so through an approach that focuses on the humanto-

forklift relationship. Crown’s innovation comes from

designing within the constraints presented by the human

operator. Through advanced research and a dedicated

focus on the capabilities of operators, the company is able

to create the most advanced ideas for operator productivity

and safety and product lifespan. Crown sets the industry

standard for the highest capacities and productivity speeds.

In addition to company successes like Crown, singular examples

of great design in response to constraint can be found

everywhere. As counter intuitive as it may seem.

“I think frugality drives innovation, just like other constraints do.

One of the only ways to get out of a tight box is to invent your way out.”

—Jeff Bezos

Mark Dziersk – LUNAR