What You Learn When Your Office Is The Side Of An Alaskan Mountain

About eight years ago Brian Buck and his team were snowed in on a mountainside along the coast of southeast Alaska. A lead facility mechanic for AT&T, he and his team are responsible for making sure the network doesn’t go down when a snowstorm hits.

The storm had him sleeping in his helicopter for two nights. On the third day the weather relented. The team choppered down to the nearest town–Pelican, Alaska, a coastside community of a little over hundred people. They were greeting with food, clothes, and hot showers. “It really made it feel worthwhile to keep those folks–our customers–connected like that,” he says.

For Buck, 52, the workday starts a lot like ours–getting to the office, checking emails, filling out paperwork. Then it gets unique: he makes a quick scan of any alarms among the 64 sites his team cares for in his southereasterly region.

Like all good leaders, Buck has to always be fully prepared. His team has go-bags ready with any necessary food or clothing. Within 10 minutes of stepping into the office they can be prepared to stay a night or two on site.

“Some of us have been around long enough that it was in its fledgling stages when we first started working here. Over 24 years, it’s gone from analog to digital world. Our equipment has gotten way better,” Buck says. “Our reliability has gotten way better, too. So it’s a personal thing to make the network stay that way–we pride ourselves on being reliable.”

Sounds like what’s true in entrepreneurship is true on the mountains. The more unpredictable your environment is, organizational psychologists say, the more flexible your team needs to be.

“You have to have teamwork in this extreme weather,” he says. “There isn’t a hospital around the corner when you’re on a mountaintop.”