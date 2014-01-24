Watch Morpheus Struggle With His TV As Kia Teases Its Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl is coming, and along with it, all sorts of high-profile stunts and stars acting on behalf of brands. This teaser for Kia’s Super Bowl spot features Laurence Fishburne who will reprise his role as Morpheus, the all-knowing sage from The Matrix trilogy, on game day.





Kia announced earlier that the spot, from agency David&Goliath, will promote the new luxury sedan, the K900. The spot revolves around a Matrix-esque premise of forcing the viewer to re-evaluate notions of truth and reality–concerning luxury cars, of course.

For now, however, Morpheus is seen simply struggling to get a clear feed of the game. Doesn’t he know, in his all-knowing ways, that a high-def TV set and a cable subscription could sort this out?