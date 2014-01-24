advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Watch Morpheus Struggle With His TV As Kia Teases Its Super Bowl Ad

Watch Morpheus Struggle With His TV As Kia Teases Its Super Bowl Ad
By Rae Ann Fera1 minute Read

The Super Bowl is coming, and along with it, all sorts of high-profile stunts and stars acting on behalf of brands. This teaser for Kia’s Super Bowl spot features Laurence Fishburne who will reprise his role as Morpheus, the all-knowing sage from The Matrix trilogy, on game day.


Kia announced earlier that the spot, from agency David&Goliath, will promote the new luxury sedan, the K900. The spot revolves around a Matrix-esque premise of forcing the viewer to re-evaluate notions of truth and reality–concerning luxury cars, of course.

For now, however, Morpheus is seen simply struggling to get a clear feed of the game. Doesn’t he know, in his all-knowing ways, that a high-def TV set and a cable subscription could sort this out?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life