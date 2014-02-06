The Two Crucial Aspects to Innovating Your Business Model

It has always been true that those who accept the existing business model earn less on average than those who shape the game and innovate their business model.

In the Middle Ages farmers made their living repeating simple transactions like trading vegetables for milk. But it was the king who profited from a more creative business model — offering intangibles like safety and infrastructure in exchange for taxes and land rental payments.

So how do we do it today? To get some insight into this I spoke to Gregg Michaelson, CEO of Linkwell Health. He has grown brands such as Men’s Health, Women’s Heath, Prevention, and Runner’s World, and he now uses his experience to run an innovative media and direct marketing company.

Michaelson says his mission has always been to “make Americans healthier,” which enabled him to see potential in an unprofitable direct marketing company he was asked to lead.

The company followed a simple business model — when you moved and told the postal service you were doing so, Linkwell Health would get your new address and send you coupons. But even though the company had 90 million people in their database, Michaelson found that the direct marketing model did not allow them to turn a profit.

From his experiences in the magazine world, Michaelson knew people would buy publications with compelling content. So he thought, “why don’t I just take the consumer publishing model and marry it with this coupon business?”