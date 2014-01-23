Apple Wants To Measure Your Mood, Then Send You Targeted Ads

Apple describes a few ways to collect mood-associated data:

Physical characteristics: the use of body sensors to monitor heart rate, blood pressure, adrenaline level, perspiration rate, body temperature, and/or vocal expression.

Behavioral characteristics: how users interact with their devices, such as the applications they launch and when, social networking activity, interaction with the device’s interface, and pressure applied to a touchscreen.

Spatial-temporal characteristics: location, date, day, time, and data consumed. The last can include music genre as well as movie and video game ratings. Hardware and software can also be used to collect more information, with the application mentioning a terminal that uses a camera and facial recognition software.