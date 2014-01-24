Artful Adman Graham Fink Makes It Official With First Solo Exhibit

It’s hard to imagine Graham Fink, one of the U.K.’s most acclaimed creative directors, suffering from nerves. Throughout his career he’s sought to cultivate the image of insouciant rebel–not an easy one to pull off when you have a well-paid job in advertising.

In his heyday, he stood on a window ledge at Saatchi & Saatchi threatening to jump, opted to wear a fur coat in the summer, and attended the opera in full period costume as Mozart to get attention. He got his first job in advertising by dressing up as an old man (the ad agency Collet Dickenson Pearce had turned him down saying they wanted senior staff rather than juniors, so he showed up the next day with dyed grey hair, wrinkles and a walking stick, and was hired). Thirty years on, the well-coiffed creative would still need a few props to show any obvious signs of aging.





Fink moved from London to Shanghai three years ago to be the chief creative officer at Ogilvy & Mather, China. Since taking the role, he’s led Ogilvy’s multi-award-winning Coke “Hands” campaign.

But uprooting to China to oversee 20 offices in the region may not have been half as daunting for him as his latest project–his first solo art exhibition. The exhibition, “Nomads,” opened this month at the Riflemaker Gallery in London. Fink admits to having found his debut as an artist a scary experience.

“When the doors of the gallery opened on the first night, I thought, this is it. This is me. I don’t have any excuses. I can’t blame research, or the brief, or the fact the client wanted to make a lot of last-minute changes,” he says.





The work is a collection of his photos printed on marble. The photos are of everyday objects in which he has managed to decipher forms and, predominantly, faces. The human face is clearly a subject of fascination for Fink, who was behind the famous British Airways “Face” commercial in 1989.

“I have always been photographing things I find in the street and eventually I discovered a new language there. I started to see faces appearing everywhere, in flaking paint, cracks in walls, discarded pieces of rubbish,“ he says.