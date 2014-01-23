Watch Newcastle’s Mega Huge S**** B*** Ad That Could’ve Been





But just because a brand can’t afford to pay millions of dollars for 30 seconds of ad space during the big game, doesn’t mean it doesn’t have the creative dreams and talent needed to make an ad–and a teaser for that ad–worthy of our attention. Newcastle, with agency Droga5, decided to celebrate what could have been if this particular beer company had the resources required to obtain an invite to the big ad party. Battle apes, party sharks, Keyshawn Johnson and much more might’ve given even VW a run for its money.

The effort, or non-effort, capitalizes on Newcastle’s crap-cutting persona while sending up the grandiosity of the S**** B*** itself (the actual name of the game may not be uttered by Newcastle). See more at IfWeMadeIt.com.