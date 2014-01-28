The Google Glass Redesign, And How Isabelle Olsson Made The Face Computer Into A Thing Of Beauty

Isabelle Olsson is dressed in head to toe black, her Titian hair and gold heels shiny bookends on an otherwise monochromatic column. The color palette seems like a conscious decision by Google Glass’s lead industrial designer, who has opted for one of the new Google Glass designs in black as her facial accessory. Olsson has swapped her usual custom rose gold and cotton-colored Glass for a charcoal headset that has a pair of matching titanium frames attached, and somehow the computer aspect of her faceware becomes almost invisible.

Despite an unbelievably enthusiastic embrace from the likes of Vogue and Diane Von Furstenberg, Google Glass has, up until this point, had a bit of a fashion problem, with brave wearers getting saddled with the unflattering nickname “Glasshole” for their blatant cyborg vibe. The prospect of public shaming doesn’t do much to persuade those on the fence about wearing Glass to opt for an accessory that evokes such strong reactions. For the less evangelical, the headgear looks too odd to even consider wearing in public.

Isabelle Olsson

The latest designs released Tuesday, however, look less like something out of a sci-fi movie and more like timeless, fashionable frames. Contrary to rumors, Warby Parker had nothing to do with the design process, at least not for this round. All of it was done in house by Olsson and her team. The frames, an extra attachment that screws into the main hardware and available for an additional $225, come in titanium, rather than horn-rimmed, flavors–all of them a shade of black Olsson calls anthracite. “This is Curve, what I’m wearing today, it’s a little more fashion forward,” Olsson explained to Fast Company.

Indeed, on Olsson, the dark, round specs–even with the screen protruding off her face–look like more high fashion than tech-infused face-piece. And, even though she has crafted an ideal outfit to showcase Glass, the non-prescription glasses don’t just suit her round, bright face. When I tried on a pair, it made me want to update my (not-connected) corrective glasses to something more modern.

“It’s extremely hard to design a few styles that work for a lot of people,” Olsson explained. Yet, the four available shapes–Curve, Thin, Split, Bold–aim to do just that. So far, we can attest they work for at least a handful of people: me, Olsson, and all the gorgeous models in Google’s new promo.

“We investigated people’s favorite styles out there. What do people really wear?” Olsson asks. They key, it turns out, is simplicity. After looking at the thousands of different options in eyeglass retailers, Olsson found that eyewear comes in eight shapes. “We took some of those but then infused our sense of minimalism and lightness–which is part of our DNA–and simplified them into these iconic styles.”

When she talks about the Glass team’s genetic underpinnings, Olsson doesn’t just mean her Scandinavian roots. Though, growing up in Sweden, she surely absorbed some of her simple-is-better aesthetic through osmosis. But, more specifically, Olsson has hired like-minded designers, who believe that technology should be crafted more like an ageless heirloom, an object we hold dear. “I don’t look to tech for inspiration. I try to go to the furniture fair in Milan every year,” Olsson explained. “What inspires me about that is that there can be a piece of furniture created and 50 years later it’s still amazing; it still feels modern and fresh. I think that’s really what I’m looking to do.”