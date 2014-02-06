How Red Robin Transformed Its Business With Yammer

In retail, it’s common knowledge that front-line employees understand the customer experience far better than managers sitting in remote corporate offices.

So why don’t companies pay more attention to their front-line staff? Of course corporate culture plays a role, but a lot has to do with the difficulty of providing employees with a way to be heard.

One company that has overcome both these roadblocks and is now reaping the benefits is the restaurant chain Red Robin. With over 20,000 employees working in 355 restaurants in 42 states, Red Robin has embraced enterprise social networking to give front-line employees a voice–and it’s paying off.

In 2010, the company’s new management team was looking for ways to improve corporate performance. A decision was made to invest in the company’s employees, in part to reduce the high cost of employee turnover that is endemic in the restaurant business.

Newly hired senior VP of business transformation and CIO Chris Laping surveyed the employee landscape. Laping believed that the franchise’s “purpose-driven generation of workers” (87% of employees are millennials) were searching for meaning. So engaging with these workers in a meaningful way might just create the purpose that would garner employee loyalty.

When Red Robin discovered the private social network Yammer, Laping decided to give it a try. Yammer, essentially a “Facebook for business,” provides a social channel for employees, partners, and customers to communicate and exchange information, within a private, controlled environment. The free version of Yammer was initially rolled out as a social experiment, to see if employees would engage.

A few employees were invited to join and when they were urged to invite colleagues, membership spread quickly. Eventually, two Yammer networks emerged at Red Robin, “Yummer”–a network for restaurant managers, regional managers, and corporate office members to exchange information and answer questions from field staff, and “Yummversity”–a network for training employees.