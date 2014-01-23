Are You Faking When It Comes To Football? This Animated Guide Explains The Game For The Uninitiated

There’s a little over a week of feverish anticipation until the Super Bowl, at which point the great game of American football goes on its seven-month hiatus until the fall (unless, of course, you count the draft, free agency, training camp, the preseason, Hard Knocks, or relentless, round-the-clock coverage of all of the above on every sports media outlet). But if you’re someone for whom the big game means only the chance to see what the best of our nation’s ad agencies have cooked up, there’s a breezy, well-designed, charmingly animated way to figure out the basics of the game in three minutes: Namely, “A Guide To American Football,” from the folks at Adventures In Design.