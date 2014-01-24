How “Her” Would Sound With Philip Seymour Hoffman Instead Of Scarlett Johansson

We’ve already seen one clever gender-bending take on Spike Jonze’s Her this month, one in which the roles were reversed . Now, a new alternate version imagines how the movie would sound if the protagonist remained Joaquin Phoenix, but the Scarlett Johansson-voiced OS he fell for was replaced by the voice of veteran character actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.





Fresh off of the widely shared video, Fight Club Minus Tyler Durden, editor Richard Trammell has recut the trailer for Her, subbing in lines from various PSH movies at appropriate moments. The trailer starts off exactly the way the actual movie does, only when Phoenix’s Theodore Twombly brings his new OS online, the voice comes out screaming. When Twombly is unsure if he heard right, he investigates, only to be met with this response from Hoffman’s character in Along Came Polly: “I’m just messin’ with you, Sasquatch, let’s get it on.” As the video goes on, there are some grosser lines from the Todd Solondz film Happiness and Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master.

And, for yet another interpretation, we have Paul Gale’s Her with Seth Rogen, whose trademark laugh and stoner persona (he’d be terrible at organizing things and not very romantic, see?) provide their own special poke at the solemnity of the original.

In the end, two more reasons why it’s increasingly harder to take the Oscar-nominated movie as seriously as we might have just a month before.