advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Senior Cinephiles Recreate Classic Film Scenes For Retirement Home Calendar

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

Dressing up like one’s heroes from the movies is ordinarily the province of little kids, Comic Con cosplayers, and drunken trick-or-treaters, but now some senior citizens are getting in on the act.

In order to lift the spirits of its residents, the team at Contilla retirement home in Essen, Germany, organized a calendar photo shoot, featuring characters from classic films. With a median age of about 84, these folks donned the familiar duds of Mary Poppins, Rocky Balboa, and even Jake and Elwood Blues. (If the idea of a bunch of seniors fanboying out over The Blues Brothers doesn’t lift your spirits, I don’t know what to tell you.)


According to Der Spiegel, Contilla made 5,000 copies of the calendar as a gift to the residents, their families, and the employees who helped made it possible. Have a look at the calendar images in the slides above, and check out scenes from the original films here for context.

H/t to BuzzFeed

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life