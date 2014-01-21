advertisement
  • creative braintrust

There's An App For That

There’s An App For That
By Sponsored Content1 minute Read

In an ideal world I would never have to book anything in advance, land in a new destination and have a day planned by a local upon arrival. I might want to volunteer for a day or randomly decide to visit the local farmers market. And now I can. These are some of my favorite (and most useful) apps to fulfill all of the above and more.

VAYABLEwww.vayable.com
A marketplace where you can book unique travel experiences from locals.

SOMEWHEREhttps://www.somewhere.com
Instagram photos tied to information related to the images.

ONE FINE STAYhttp://www.onefinestay.com
Airbnb with the addition of hotel services.

VOLUNTEER MATCHhttp://www.volunteermatch.org
Search for the perfect way to make a difference even while you’re on the run.

TRIP SKETCHhttp://tripsketch.com/mobile
Eco-friendly activities and experiences in 80 plus cities.

LOCAVOREhttp://www.getlocavore.com
Pinpoint nearby farmers’ markets & farms that sell the products you love.

FARMSTANDhttp://www.farmstandapp.com
Find the best locally grown food from over 8700 farmers’ markets worldwide.

Share your ideas at www.travelbrilliantly.com

Lauren Gropper (twitter.com/repurpose) is the Creative Braintrust Sustainability Expert and CEO of Repurpose, Inc.

