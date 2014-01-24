5 Free Apps To Help You Get Your Team On Track, Travel Smarter, And More

If you want to get away, need to pay some bills, or just want to share some files, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Travel Guides by the Telegraph (iOS)

Tired of unqualified reviewers? In this new app, the Telegraph newspaper’s travel experts become your guides to a foreign city. So far only Amsterdam, New York, Paris, Rome, St Kitts are featured, but expect more cities to be added shortly!

Weekdone (iOS)

“What did your team get done this week? What are their plans for the next?”

That’s exactly what Weekdone asks, creating a “team dashboard” with the answers so you can get your week on track–and not let anything slip through the cracks.