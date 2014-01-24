Meet The Corporate Fixers: 5 Business Leaders Tasked With Tackling Big Problems

Some people are skilled fixers; they’re not the people who fix things with their hands, but instead they’re the people who fix things with their heads. In politics, fixers are well-known as people who work behind the scenes to make problems go away (sometimes with questionable tactics). In business, fixers are often tough and tireless people at the front lines, dousing little fires to keep their companies on track.

Judy Smith, a well-known crisis management consultant and the inspiration for the ABC show Scandal, writes in her new book that “the root causes of most crises often lie in an imbalance in one of seven traits: Ego, Denial, Fear, Ambition, Accommodation, Patience, and Indulgence.” Smith should know. She’s worked as a crisis expert in the White House, tackling the SARS health care communication crisis, and weathering the media storm with infamous intern Monica Lewinsky.

However, as Smith explains in an email, “Fixing problems and handling crisis are two different things.” While most of us will never be at the center of a crisis that gets such national attention, businesses face big problems every day that often snowball out of control if not addressed in the right manner and with the right fix-it attitude.

Take BlackBerry, for example. In early 2012, Thorsten Heins was brought into the company as the new President and CEO. Unfortunately his fix-it strategy, which focused on winning over the touch-screen consumer instead of nurturing the keyboard-loving enterprise audience, failed. Moreover, his lack of charisma didn’t leave the media, investors, and BlackBerry users with much confidence.

Here are some high-profile executives that have seen better days in terms of steering their companies in the right direction.

Mayer has a lot of things to mend. From Flickr to Mail to Search to the company’s ad-buying platform, her fix-it list is long and complicated. At CES this month, Mayer walked the audience through Yahoo’s facelift, step-by-step ways that they’re working to re-imagine the company. She also profiled partnerships with content-creating personalities such as David Pogue and Katie Couric. While it’s too early to say if her fixing will be a success, she’s now taking some pretty dramatic steps to take the company in a brand new direction in 2014.

While CEO Tim Cook often dominates headlines, the company’s head of design is taking little bites out of Apple’s executive spotlight. Jony Ive now leads the charge on both hardware and software design, making him the visionary powerhouse behind recent and upcoming products. With Apple is under the microscope as a company that has lost its inability to innovate, it is Ive who has the potential to use his design chops to fix this perception–and to keep Steve Jobs’s genius alive.