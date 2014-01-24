The Disappointing Effect Entrepreneurship Has On Your Sex Life

It’s a problem, says relationship psychologist Esther Perel, particularly among creative types who are prone to letting their passion for their work be all-consuming.

This isn’t sex-talk of why-is-Lena-Dunham-always-naked-on-Girls variety. There’s plenty of that happening. Perel is referring to actual open conversations about sex–what it means to you, your partner, your relationships–and being frank about what you want when comes to your erotic needs.

Let the numbers do the talking for a moment and it’s clear there’s a divide between professional satisfaction and erotic satisfaction in many entrepreneurs’ lives. Only one percent of entrepreneurs say their sex life has improved since starting their own business, according to a 2013 survey by Manta.

Perel’s book, Mating in Captivity, which has been printed in 24 different languages, has struck a cord with people struggling to find the sweet spot between stability and excitement in their relationships. Her message about finding a balance between the erotic and the domestic has especially resonated with young entrepreneurs, who she’s been talking to quite a bit these days.

Earlier this month, Perel met with a group of 60 entrepreneurs during a Summit Series event in Washington, DC to talk about sex and the role it plays in their lives. The discussion originated from an event last July, held by the Summit Series on the top of Powder Mountain in Utah, where Perel led workshops for 900 entrepreneurs on the topic of relationships and intimacy. “We talked about the roller coaster of the entrepreneurial life, the struggles that come with that and the toll it can have on loving relationships,” she says.

Starting and running a business without damaging your love life isn’t so simple. Often, people put all of their creative energies into their work in ways they don’t bring to their intimacy. “Home becomes the place of stability and safety,” says Perel. “And work becomes the place of passion.” Here are Perel’s suggestions to bring a little balance back.