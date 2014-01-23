How “Guest Blog” Scammers Abuse Your Content Site With SEO Scams

Ever gotten an email offering a guest post on your blog? One of Google’s top search engine officials, head of Webspam Matt Cutts, announced this week that many of these campaigns are scam artists in writer’s clothing.

Here’s how it works. A marketer sends a form letter out to hundreds of people on an email list. Often, the list is filled with people who own or operate a website that needs fresh content. The marketer proposes that guest posts be published on the person’s site. Those posts contain a “linkback” to one of the marketer’s clients.

The site owner often takes the marketer’s post, along with its “linkback,” and publishes it him or herself. Sometimes, the site editor or owner actually gives an authorship to the marketer. Either way, a “linkback” appears in the guest post.

This is where Google’s “bots” come into play. These computer programs ceaselessly push themselves throughout the Internet, tabulating connections between websites. They help to determine which sites are linking to what. The type of “linkback” can show respect to the site it links to, or be indifferent to it, through the code it is written in. Theoretically, if a product or site accumulates “linkbacks,” it will appear higher in search engine rankings than sites that have not been doing so. The client pays the marketer for this, even though the method violates Google’s quality guidelines.





“When a site links to you it passes on it’s credibility to you,” says Search Engine Journal editor-at-large John Rampton. “This tells Google and other search engines that the site that’s being linked to is important. An easy way to think of this is how back in high school, if the cool kids say you’re popular, you become popular.”

Cutts said this “guest post outsourcing” has taken a once authentic practice and made it so “only the barest trace of legitimate behavior remains.”

“So stick a fork in it: guest blogging is done; it’s just gotten too spammy. In general I wouldn’t recommend accepting a guest blog post unless you are willing to vouch for someone personally or know them well. Likewise, I wouldn’t recommend relying on guest posting, guest blogging sites, or guest blogging SEO as a linkbuilding strategy.” ~Matt Cutts, Head of Webspam, Google

Cutts enjoys a kind of mythical cult-leader status among many marketers and SEO professionals. In periodic blog posts and videos, he gives hints about how his search quality team might adjust Google’s search algorithms in order to block or discourage abusive behavior from folks trying to boost site rankings. He also gives recommendations for how marketers should behave if they hope to climb the rankings honestly. That means that each time he speaks, huge numbers of online marketers are waiting and watching like hungry dogs at mealtime.