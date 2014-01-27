One Big Reason Online Conversations Are So, So Awkward

Facebook, Gchat, and iMessage all introduce an awkwardnesses that we don’t experience away from the keyboard. As you are thumbing at your phone, your friend can see that you’re formulating what you’re going to say. This is a “typing awareness indicator,” which can turn a pregnant pause into something innocent–and insidious.

As Ben Crair notes at the New Republic:

Awkward silence has an analogue online, thanks to the typing alerts that linguists call “awareness indicators.” On Google Talk or Gchat, a prompt says “Ben is typing…”; on Apple’s iChat a plain ellipsis signifies the same … The typing awareness indicator is another adaptation: a way to pace a written conversation. But it can do more than just indicate awareness. It can induce anxiety, too.

This makes for a weird feeling, as you sit there witnessing your friend/colleague/lover mull over their words. Here’s why.

Columbia linguist John McWhorter contends that chats are somewhere between speaking and writing. Texts aren’t the destruction of the English language, he says; they’re “fingered speech.” Written thoughts get shared with almost the same speed that we blab.

This is good. Arguably.

What’s not great is that in-person conversation has all sorts of richness to it. When we’re talking to each other face to face, we’re communicating through our eyes and our body language and the rhythm of our voices–which soothes or scares the evolutionary history that’s alive in the back of our minds.

Our various forms of “fingered speech” lack in that same richness. This forces us to read deeper into the scarcer information available: what does using a period to end that sentence mean? Why am I suddenly typing like thissss?