Netflix Adds 2.3 Million Subscribers, Plans To Introduce New Pricing Tiers

Netflix says it plans on releasing a reconfigured three-tiered pricing structure–one of which will reportedly include 4K streaming –at some point in the near future, according to the company’s Q4 letter to shareholders Wednesday.

Though no timeline was put forth, it would be the most significant change to the streaming service’s pricing structure since it cleaved its DVD mailing and streaming media businesses into two in 2011.

“Since late last year, we have also been testing 1-stream and 3-stream variants, as well as SD/HD variations, at various price points,” write Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and CFO David Wells. “Eventually, we hope to be able to offer new members a selection of three simple options to fit everyone’s taste.”

Netflix’s strategic gamble on original content appears to be paying off. The company reported a fourth-quarter profit of $48 million, on revenue of $1.18 billion, reports MarketWatch. The company added 2.3 million new streaming subscribers in that same period.