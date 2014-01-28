5 Things Your Brain Needs More Of Every Day

The things we put into our bodies have a gigantic effect on the way that we feel. While it’s obvious that a salad for lunch will give us more energy in the afternoon than a plate of cheese fries, there’s a whole range of consumables–via eating, drinking, or otherwise–that can boost your alertness, awareness, and productivity.

Some of these things you’re probably already doing, like drinking tea. Some of these things you’re not getting enough of, like sunshine. Some of these things you didn’t expect.

If you know how to use it well, caffeine can help you remember things. Drink too much of it, and caffeine can leave you feeling jittery or crashed out. That’s because caffeine needs a friend: theanine, an amino acid that reduces anxiety.

How to get more: Thankfully, the caffeine and theanine super combo is readily present in one of the most-sipped beverages the world over: the black and green varieties of tea. So have a few cups a day.

The most and least obvious of the things we need more of is sunlight. About 10% of Americans wrestle with Seasonal Affective Disorder, a sense of lethargic sadness that comes with shorter autumn and winter days. The best way to hedge against SAD–and the everyday gloominess being burned into you by your office’s iridescent lights–is to simply get more sun.

How to get more: Take a walk outside, as early in the day as possible.

Turns out there is some wisdom to a chocolate binge: there’s a class of antioxidants inside cocoa called polyphenols. They lend chocolate a lot of its mood-enhancing ability–this is because, research suggests, they stimulate the same brain receptors that anxiety medications work on.