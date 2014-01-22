Facebook Begins Testing Its Mobile Ad Network

Facebook is developing a mobile-ad network that surfaces ads in third-party mobile apps. The social giant announced Wednesday that it was running a small test to help app developers monetize on mobile.

As part of the test, Facebook said it was extending its targeting to improve the relevancy of ads shown. The test involves “a few advertisers and partners,” though the company didn’t specify which or how many companies are involved.

The development of an ad network on Facebook’s part comes after Twitter launched its own last month, following its acquisition of MoPub. As the Wall Street Journal points out, this network could bring in a new revenue stream without further bombarding its users with ads. Facebook’s chief financial officer, David Ebersman, said back in October that the news feed was approaching the maximum number of ads Facebook would show users.