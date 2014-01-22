Shopify’s 2013: 82,000 Merchants, 22.7 Million Orders, $1.68 Billion In Sales

With the help of Shopify’s platform, close to 82,000 merchants generated $1.68 billion in sales in 2013, according to the company’s year-end report . As Shopify expanded its presence, vendors shipped 22.7 million orders in 121 countries, totaling 27.7 billion kilometers–that’s 159 round trips to the sun, the startup says. All in all, if you’re an adult in the U.S., you had a one in nine chance of having bought something from a Shopify store last year.





Named one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in 2012, Shopify capped off 2013 by raising $100 million in a series C round to provide a single platform for merchants to manage online and offline inventory, sales, and operations.

In August, Shopify launched a point-of-sale iPad product to streamline its services, a direct competitor to Square’s Stand register. Furthermore, capitalizing on the Bitcoin frenzy, the startup announced in November that it was accepting the virtual currency, using BitPay as a payment processor.