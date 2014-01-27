Progress Versus Perfection: What Steve Jobs Can Teach Us About Coping With Failure

I realize I am a little late to the party, but I have finally read Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs. His portrait is fascinating. Jobs was equal parts futurist, salesman, slave driver, narcissist, and perfectionist. And it is hard to argue with his success at creating products that fundamentally changed the way we live.

Of course, when we read biographies like this, we hope to draw lessons for how we should live our lives. Is there something in the life of Steve Jobs that holds a lesson for us that might help us to make a contribution to our own industry? I have spent a lot of time thinking about this question. I serve as the director of the program in the Human Dimensions of Organizations at the University of Texas. This program brings the humanities and the social and behavioral sciences together to train a new generation of leaders. Towering figures like Steve Jobs loom large in the eyes of our students.

It is much more important to do good high-quality work over a long period of time than to seek perfection in any particular project.

Many of the lessons we might try to take away from Jobs’s successes are wrong. The one that frightens me most is his perfectionist streak. In products ranging from the Mac to the NeXT to the iPod, Jobs stayed focused on seemingly minor details trying to get them exactly right. Products had to look and feel beautiful. Even parts of products invisible to the consumer had to be beautifully designed. Jobs would routinely push back release dates until every aspect of the product met his standards.

And (with a few exceptions like NeXT), it clearly worked out well for him.

Generally speaking though, I think people are paralyzed by perfection. When I start working with new PhD students for the first time, one of the first pieces of advice I give them is that the best dissertation is a completed dissertation. That is, it is crucial for students to find projects that are manageable. Many PhD students never finish their dissertations, because they want their PhD thesis to be a masterpiece. But, careers are built up through the repeated development and refinement of ideas. If a dissertation is the best piece of work a student ever does, that is a shame, because it means they did not sustain a career. It is much more important to do good high-quality work over a long period of time than to seek perfection in any particular project.