How To Make Monday As Productive As Tuesday

The Bangles may have sung of “Manic Mondays,” but Tuesday is really the day when stuff gets done.

According to a recent survey by the staffing company Accountemps on employee productivity, 39% of HR managers said that Tuesday was generally the best day for their employees. That beat Monday (24%), Wednesday (14%) and Thursdays and Fridays (a paltry 3% apiece).

Why is that? Friday’s problems are self-explanatory, but there’s no reason Monday can’t be just as productive as Tuesday–and the reasons it isn’t represent, for many people, a missed opportunity.

According to Kimberly Stiener-Murphy, branch manager for Accountemps in Sacramento, the first thing holding back Monday’s productivity is that many people tend to have a lot of meetings the first day of the week. Kicking off a project? People schedule a meeting on Monday morning. Trying to keep everyone on the same page? The Monday morning staff meeting is a fixture of life in many offices.

It makes sense, but the problem is that our energy levels peak at the start of a workday, and our “game time” levels of focus are best at the start of any activity–the workweek included.

Solution: Monday morning is prime time. Unless a meeting will truly use every bit of creativity and focus a person has, Monday is the wrong time to schedule it. Thursday or Friday would be much better.

“Monday ends up being a catch-up day,” says Stiener-Murphy. Because people do slack off on Thursdays and Fridays, anything urgent from the prior week gets tackled on Mondays.