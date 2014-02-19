Can Creativity Be Taught? 73% Of Creative People Say Yes

“It is important that any account of creativity should recognize that, in a sense, there is something necessarily mysterious about it, so that even those who are creative are at a loss to explain it,” concludes a study from the British Journal of Education Studies titled “Can Creativity Be Taught?”

Considering the importance of creativity to society’s advancement, many have tackled the question, and states have even tried to develop standardized tests for it. But the best people to ask are creative people themselves. To that end, a recent poll of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business found that 73% believe creativity can be learned, with many citing the importance of being open to new experiences and unfamiliar ways of thinking–in other words, embracing the mysterious.

Here are some of the insights they shared.





More than a quarter of creative respondents credited their parents for focusing their creative abilities, while teachers and even media–as in, the creative output of others–had a significant influence. But a full third of those polled said their creativity was primarily self-taught–coming from their own inquisitiveness and desire to create something new. And sorry, bosses–while it’s important to support your employees’ creativity, only 4% gave primary credit for their creative ability to superiors at work.





This recent argument against eating lunch at your desk should probably be heeded–not a single one of our Most Creative People said they have creative breakthroughs during meals (and it’s more enjoyable to give that slice of pizza your full attention, anyway). Having a breakthrough at a desk during normal working hours did scarcely better (2%), but the private zone-out environment of the shower is the ideal idea birthplace for 19% of respondents. The top answer makes an argument for night owls and unconventional work hours–29% of creative people polled have most of their breakthroughs late at night.